Hall scores five as Swarm top Rush 18-14 in Game 1 of NLL Champion's Cup

DULUTH, Ga. — Jordan Hall scored five times and added three assists to lead the Georgia Swarm past the Saskatchewan Rush 18-14 on Sunday in Game 1 of the National Lacrosse League final.

Georgia will take its 1-0 lead in the best-of-three Champion's Cup series to Saskatoon on Saturday.

Kiel Matisz had a hat trick and two assists for the Swarm, while Miles Thompson, Shayne Jackson, Randy Staats and Johnny Powless had two goals apiece. Lyle Thompson had a goal and set up four others, while Bryan Cole added a single. Mike Poulin made 36 saves for the win.

Mark Matthews led Saskatchewan with three goals and four assists, while Jeremy Thompson and Adam Jones each had a hat trick. Robert Church struck twice and added five assists and Curtis Knight added a pair of goals. Ryan Keenan also found the back of the net.

Aaron Bold stopped 36 shots in net.