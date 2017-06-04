India 319-3 vs Pakistan in rain-hit Champions Trophy match

BIRMINGHAM, England — Allrounder Hardik Pandya smashed three sixes at the start of the last over as India let rip against rival Pakistan to reach 319-3 from 48 overs in Group B of the Champions Trophy on Sunday.

Defending champion India hit 72 crucial runs in the last four overs, with Pandya ending on 20 off six deliveries. Most of those came during a costly 23-run last over for Imad Wasim (0-66), making it an even bigger challenge for Pakistan's unproven batting lineup.

Pakistan's target at the start of its innings was 324 in 48 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis method, but this became 289 in 41 overs after play was again interrupted by rain. After 10 overs, Pakistan was 51-1 with Ahmed Shehzad out for 12

Opener Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with 91 off 119 balls before being run out and Virat Kohli was 81 not out off 68, with six fours and three sixes. Shikhar Dhawan scored 68 off 65, while an impatient Yuvraj Singh hit eight fours and one six in a 32-ball 53.

India had seemed to slumber in the middle of its innings after reaching 136-0 at an overcast Edgbaston but a key partnership came from Kohli and Yuvraj for the third wicket.

Yuvraj was out leg before wicket to a yorker from Hasan Ali in the rain-hit game that was reduced by two overs, and the possibility of more showers.

Three-time semifinalist Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl. But its fielding let the team down, including Kohli being dropped by substitute Fakhar Zaman on 43 off Wahab Riaz.

Sharma was run out on a contentious decision by the TV umpire, with the opener's bat over the line but not obviously grounded. Kohli had called for the single but misjudged the speed of Babar Azam in getting the ball to wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed. The dismissal triggered jeers from Indian fans.

A minute's silence was held before the match for the victims of the London Bridge attacks on Saturday night, amid heavy security at the West Midlands ground.