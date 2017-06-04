Netherlands thrashes Ivory Coast 5-0 in friendly

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — The Netherlands thrashed Ivory Coast 5-0 in a friendly Sunday as midfielder Wesley Sneijder made his record-equaling 130th appearance for the Dutch national team.

Defender Joel Veltman scored his first two goals for the national team and in between those strikes captain Arjan Robben converted a penalty as the Netherlands took a 3-0 lead into halftime.

Davy Klaassen made it 4-0 in the 69th minute and was immediately replaced by Sneijder, who matched former goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar's record. Vincent Janssen tapped in a rebound in the 75th to complete the scoring.

It was the last match for the Netherlands before new coach Dick Advocaat takes over with a mission to secure an unlikely World Cup qualification.