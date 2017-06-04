NRL: Cherry-Evans' field goal in extra time wins for Manly

SYDNEY, Australia — Halfback Daly Cherry-Evans kicked a golden-point field goal to give the Manly Sea Eagles a 21-20 win Sunday over Canberra, spoiling a spirited second-half comeback attempt by the Raiders in the National Rugby League.

The Raiders trailed 20-6 at halftime but winger Jordan Rapana scored two second-half tries, including a 70-meter run in the 70th minute, to help Canberra level the match at the 80-minute mark before Cherry-Evans' winner in extra time.

The win pulled Manly into sixth place, level with fifth-place Brisbane and North Queensland with 16 points each.

The weekend results left the Melbourne Storm in first place with 22 points, followed by defending champion Cronulla with 20 and the St. George Illawarra Dragons and Sydney Roosters on 18 points.

In the other match Sunday, Penrith led 14-0 at halftime and outclassed the Canterbury Bulldogs 38-0.

On Saturday, two tries from second rower Boyd Cordner led the Roosters to an 18-16 win over Brisbane. Broncos goalkicker Jordan Kahu had a chance to send the game into golden point when Tautau Moga crossed with three minutes remaining, but his sideline conversion hooked wide.

The Dragons beat Wests Tigers 16-12 after leading 12-2 at halftime and North Queensland defeated Gold Coast 20-8.

Fullback Billy Slater scored a pair of second-half tries as the Storm maintained their first-place lead with a 40-12 win over Newcastle, and Parramatta beat the New Zealand Warriors 32-24.

The 33-year-old Slater scored his first try in the 43rd minute when he grabbed a Cooper Cronk kick and placed the ball down as he crashed over the line. For the second, 10 minutes later, Slater ran on to an inside ball from Cronk, sliced through the defence and stepped around Newcastle winger Dane Gagai to score.

Slater wasn't selected for Queensland in the first State of Origin match won earlier in the week by New South Wales 28-4. There have been calls for him to be returned to the Origin side for the second of three matches later in June.

Cronk hopes Slater is back for the second Origin match.

"From a personal point of view, he's doing all the right things and you'd love for him to have the story of getting back to the level of playing Origin," Cronk said. "He cherishes the Maroon jersey."