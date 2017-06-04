Pakistan wins toss and bowls vs India in Champions Trophy

BIRMINGHAM, England — Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl against rival India in their Group B Champions Trophy match at Edgbaston on Sunday.

India opted for five main bowlers, including allrounder Hardik Pandya.

Pakistan included 18-year-old legspinner Shadab Khan, with no place for Faheem Ashraf who impressed with the bat against Bangladesh in a tournament warmup.

Both captains — Virat Kohli for India and Sarfraz Ahmed for Pakistan — said the wicket looked a good one.

A mostly sunny day is forecast for the region with possible showers.

A minute's silence was held before the match for the victims of the terrorist attacks in London on Saturday night.

Top-ranked South Africa and Sri Lanka are also in Group B.

___

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.