Paratore wins Nordea Masters for 1st European Tour title

MALMO, Sweden — Renato Paratore won the Nordea Masters on Sunday for his first European Tour title.

The 20-year-old Italian finished stroke ahead of Englishmen Chris Wood and last year's titleholder Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Paratore started the final day at the Barseback Gold and Country Club one stroke behind Wood. He finished at 11-under after having managed par over each of the final four holes to finish with a round of 70.

"I couldn't be happier right now. I really enjoyed this win," Paratore said. "I was one behind the leader so I thought if I played well I could win. In these tough conditions I kept a good attitude until the end."