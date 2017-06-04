Real Madrid celebrates 12th European Cup with fans in Spain

MADRID — Real Madrid is celebrating its 12th European Cup with its fans back in the Spanish capital.

The team is being feted by Madrid's regional government and town hall, before heading to meet thousands of fans gathered at a large square in the city centre . The team will then return to its Santiago Bernabeu stadium for more festivities that should last well into the night.

Madrid beat Juventus 4-1 on Saturday in the final in Cardiff, Wales, becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles in the Champions League era.

Two weeks ago Madrid celebrated its first Spanish league title in five years.