Reds activate LHP Garrett for start vs. Braves

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have activated left-handed-pitcher Amir Garrett from the 10-day disabled list in time to start the series finale against the Atlanta Braves.

The Reds optioned right-hander Jackson Stephens to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday to make room on the roster for Garrett. Garrett went 3-3 with a 6.00 ERA in eight starts before going on the disabled list on May 25 with right hip inflammation.