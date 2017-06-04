Zunino's slam, 7 RBIs power Mariners past Rays 9-2

SEATTLE — Mike Zunino hit his first grand slam and drove in a career-high seven runs to power the Seattle Mariners to a 9-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night.

Zunino, sent down to Triple-A Tacoma for two weeks in May after struggling offensively, had a two-run double in the second, an RBI single in the fourth, and capped a five-run fifth with his slam that put the Mariners up 9-1.

Rookie right-hander Sam Gaviglio (2-1) allowed one run — a homer by Corey Dickerson to lead off the game — and four hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked none in his fourth start since being called up May 10.

Alex Cobb (4-5) was rocked for nine runs and 14 hits in five innings.

Nelson Cruz had three hits, including a solo homer, and Danny Valencia had four singles and scored three times for the Mariners, who won for the sixth time in seven games.

The Mariners erased a 1-0 deficit with three runs in the second on Valencia's RBI single and Zunino's two-run double to the gap in right- centre .

Seattle made it 4-1 in the fourth on singles by Valencia, Taylor Motter and Zunino. The Mariners failed to add on when Motter was out at home attempting to score from third on a ball that initially got away from catcher Derek Norris.

Cruz got Seattle's five-run fifth started with his 13th homer, a one-out solo shot to left. The Mariners loaded the bases on a single by Valencia, a walk to Motter and Jarrod Dyson's bunt single. Zunino, who had five RBIs in 103 at-bats before Saturday, then drove a 1-2 pitch over the wall in left for his second homer.

Logan Morrison hit a solo homer in the ninth for the Rays, his 16th.

TRAINER'S ROOM:

Rays: 3B Evan Longoria, who left Friday's game with neck stiffness, was back in the lineup, batting third. Longoria had three singles Saturday before coming out after the sixth inning. ... Norris limped off after flying out to centre field in the eighth and was replaced behind the plate by Jesus Sucre.

Mariners: SS Jean Segura, placed on the 10-day DL on Friday (right high ankle sprain), is optimistic for a quick return. "I don't think it's going to take a month, maybe a couple weeks," Segura said Saturday, wearing a boot on his right ankle. "We'll see how it feels the next couple of days." Segura was injured Thursday on a slide into second when he tried to advance on a sacrifice fly. ... OF Mitch Haniger (strained right oblique) was OK a day after taking batting practice Friday and could begin a rehab assignment next week. ... RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right shoulder inflammation) threw a simulated game Saturday. "I think where he's at mechanically, not quite consistent in his release point yet," manager Scott Servais said. "It's a step in the right direction, to get hitters in there. You dial up the intensity a little bit and sometimes you get a better read on where you're at."

UP NEXT:

Rays: RHP Erasmo Ramirez (3-0, 3.66) starts the finale of the three-game series Sunday at Safeco Field against the Mariners. Ramirez, making his fifth start, lasted just 2 1/3 innings in his last start, allowing four runs on six hits after pitching an inning in relief the previous day.