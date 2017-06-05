49ers sign pass rusher Elvis Dumervil
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have bolstered their pass rush by signing Elvis Dumervil.
General manager John Lynch announced the move Monday to bring in his former Denver teammate. He said the team "added another stud to harass QBs."
The 33-year-old Dumervil has 99 career sacks in 10 seasons with the Broncos and Baltimore. He had a career-low three sacks last season for the Ravens when he was limited to eight games because of an Achilles injury. Dumervil was cut in March.
The 49ers have been seeking an outside pass rusher this
