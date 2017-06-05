Belgium winger Hazard out with fractured right ankle
LONDON — Chelsea winger Eden Hazard could be out for six weeks after fracturing his right ankle in training with Belgium's national team.
Hazard, who was injured on Sunday, will miss Belgium's friendly against the Czech Republic on Monday and a World Cup qualifier against Estonia on Friday. Belgium leads Group H.
The English season starts in two months with Premier League champion Chelsea playing Arsenal in the Community Shield.
