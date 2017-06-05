Blue Jays place Howell on 10-day disabled list with left shoulder tightness

The Toronto Blue Jays placed left-handed reliever J.P. Howell on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder tightness on Monday.

Howell, who signed a free-agent deal with Toronto in February, is on the DL for a second time this season. The 34-year-old went on the 10-day DL with left shoulder soreness on April 8 and returned on April 25.

Howell is 1-1 with an 8.31 earned-run average through 13 appearances (8 2/3 innings) for Toronto this year.

He has a 3.83 career ERA over 12 years in the major leagues.