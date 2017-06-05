Borussia Dortmund signs defender Dan-Axel Zagadou from PSG
DORTMUND, Germany — Borussia Dortmund has signed defender Dan-Axel Zagadou from Paris Saint-Germain.
The Bundesliga club says the 18-year-old Zagadou will join on a five-year contract. Zagadou, who was out of contract at PSG, plays for France's under-18 national team.
Dortmund finished third last season, securing a place in the Champions League, and won the German Cup after an inconsistent season. Last week, the club fired coach Thomas Tuchel, who had fallen out with Dortmund's management.
