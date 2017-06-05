Canada names van der Merwe and Beukeboom as co-captains for June rugby tests
A
A
Share via Email
DTH van der Merwe and Brett Beukeboom will serve as co-captains for the Canadian men's rugby team during its June test matches.
Van der Merwe, a winger who will play for England's Newcastle Falcons next season, captained Canada in November against Romania. It marks the first time that Beukeboom, a second-row forward with England's Cornish Pirates, has captained his country.
The 31-year-old van der Merwe has been capped 42 times by Canada and ranks second in Canadian try-scoring ranks with 23.
The 26-year-old Beukeboom, who plays for the Cornish Pirates in England's second tier, has won 24 caps. in Canadian test rugby
The Canadian men, ranked 23rd in the world, open their June series on Saturday in Calgary against No. 12 Georgia. They head to Edmonton next for a June 17 date with No. 16 Romania before hosting the 17th-ranked U.S. Eagles in Hamilton on June 24 in the opening leg of their World Cup qualifying series. The return leg is July 1 in San Diego.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Alberta man mowing the lawn during twister takes social media by storm
-
'Push everyone to be better:' Legacy of Wade Smith to live on as city mourns his death
-
Urban Etiquette: How do I explain to my son why he wasn't included in grandma's obituary?
-
Road rage: Bus driver says it's not fair to wait years before fixing rough Alderney Drive section