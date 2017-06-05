Canada names van der Merwe and Beukeboom as co-captains for June rugby tests

DTH van der Merwe and Brett Beukeboom will serve as co-captains for the Canadian men's rugby team during its June test matches.

Van der Merwe, a winger who will play for England's Newcastle Falcons next season, captained Canada in November against Romania. It marks the first time that Beukeboom, a second-row forward with England's Cornish Pirates, has captained his country.

The 31-year-old van der Merwe has been capped 42 times by Canada and ranks second in Canadian try-scoring ranks with 23.

The 26-year-old Beukeboom, who plays for the Cornish Pirates in England's second tier, has won 24 caps. in Canadian test rugby