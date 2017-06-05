CFL confirms that Eskimos will host 2018 Grey Cup at Commonwealth Stadium

EDMONTON — The CFL has confirmed that the Edmonton Eskimos will host the 2018 Grey Cup at Commonwealth Stadium.

Edmonton has hosted four Grey Cups. The last time was in 2010 when the Montreal Alouettes defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 21-18 before 63,317 fans at Commonwealth.

"Our league is proud to award the Grey Cup to a city known for great Canadian football, tremendous hospitality and incredible volunteers," Jim Lawson, chair of the CFL's Board of Governors, said Monday in a statement.

"Our fans here in Edmonton and across Canada know this is a great place for the Grey Cup. When the city last hosted in 2010, the game sold out in a week."