Champions Trophy: Bangladesh wins toss and bats vs Australia
LONDON — Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first against Australia in the Champions Trophy match in Group A at The Oval on Monday.
Australia's opening match against New Zealand was abandoned as a no result due to rain. Bangladesh lost its opener to host England.
Spinner Mehedi Hasan replaced Mosaddek Hossain for Bangladesh, while legspinner Adam Zampa replaced allrounder John Hastings for Australia.
Lineups:
Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith (captain), Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain.
