Cubs place closer Wade Davis on paternity leave

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have placed closer Wade Davis on paternity leave and recalled right-hander Dylan Floro from Triple-A Iowa.

Davis and his wife, Katelyn, are expecting their second child. The 31-year-old Davis is 2-0 with a microscopic 0.89 ERA and 12 saves in his first season with Chicago after he was acquired in an off-season trade with Kansas City.

Floro made two appearances with the Cubs last month, allowing six runs in 6 1/3 innings.

The team announced the moves before Monday night's game against Miami.

