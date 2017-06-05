Dustin Johnson gets early prep time to defend US Open title

ERIN, Wis. — After missing the cut at the Memorial, Dustin Johnson took advantage of the free time by getting some early prep work to defend his title at the U.S. Open.

The top-ranked golfer in the world visited Erin Hills in Wisconsin on Sunday. He said on Twitter that he had a couple good practice rounds and liked the course.

The U.S. Open starts on June 15. It will be the first time that the major will be played in Wisconsin. Johnson will try to become the first since Curtis Strange in 1989 to win back-to-back U.S. Opens.

Johnson withdrew from the Masters in April because of a back injury suffered when he fell on stairs.

