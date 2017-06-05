Former Tottenham captain Mabbutt to undergo heart surgery

LONDON — Tottenham says former captain Gary Mabbutt will undergo heart surgery.

The Premier League club tweeted that the 55-year-old Mabbutt was taken to the hospital on Monday morning after "suffering chest pains and breathlessness."

Mabbutt spent 16 years at Tottenham after joining from Bristol Rovers in 1982. He won the 1984 UEFA Cup and the 1991 FA Cup with Tottenham.

Mabbutt, a defender who played 16 times for England, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as a teenager.