Hill, Samardzija lead Giants past Brewers 7-2

MILWAUKEE — Jeff Samardzija pitched deep into the game after a shaky beginning, Aaron Hill had a tiebreaking, pinch-hit double in the eighth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 on Monday night.

Hill drove in two with two outs off reliever Rob Scahill (1-2).

Samardzija (2-7) surrendered two runs in the first but quickly settled down, retiring 19 consecutive batters in one stretch.

Milwaukee's first-inning runs came in an unusual fashion. With runners on second and third and one out, Hernan Perez lofted a fly to left. Eric Sogard tagged and scored when left fielder Orlando Calixte's throw sailed high over catcher Buster Posey and caromed off the wall behind home plate. The ball dropped behind the padding and out of play, allowing another run to score.

San Francisco cut the lead to 2-1 in the fourth on Joe Panik's run-scoring single. The Giants tied the score an inning later on Eduardo Nunez's home run.

San Francisco added three runs in the ninth, aided by a dropped fly ball by Milwaukee centre fielder Brett Phillips, who was making his major league debut.

Junior Guerra, who turned in back-to-back strong starts after coming off the disabled list late last month for a right calf injury from opening day, struggled with his command. He gave up seven hits and two runs (one earned) in five innings. He had two strikeouts and three walks.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: OF Hunter Pence, who entered the game in the seventh inning on Sunday after being activated from the disabled list, returned to the starting lineup. "Hopefully, he'll make us a little bit more consistent offensively," manager Bruce Bochy said. ... Posey fell hard after tripping over first base in the eighth but got to his feet immediately and remained in the game.

Brewers: RHP Matt Garza, who left his start Saturday after four innings following a collision on defence at first with 250-pound first baseman Jesus Aguilar, is expected to make his next start Thursday in the series finale against the Giants. "He said he felt quite a bit better today, so he has no concerns right now," manager Craig Counsell said.

UP NEXT

Giants: Matt Cain (3-4) is 3-8 with a 5.01 ERA in 13 career starts against Milwaukee.

Brewers: Chase Anderson (4-1) has tossed 14 consecutive scoreless innings. He is 1-2 with an 8.15 ERA in four career starts versus San Francisco.

