Italy advances to U20 World Cup semifinals, beats Zambia 3-2

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Luca Vido headed in the winning goal in extra time Monday to give Italy a 3-2 victory over Zambia and a spot in the semifinals of the Under-20 World Cup.

Vido headed in a corner in the 111th minute at Suwon World Cup Stadium.

Italy, which finished the match with 10 men after Guiseppe Pezzella was sent off in the first half, twice had to come from behind against Zambia.

Patson Daka scored from inside the area to give Zambia the lead in the fourth minute, but Riccardo Orsolini equalized in the 50th. Zambia again went ahead in the 84th, getting a goal from Fashion Sakala, but Federico Dimarco curled home a free kick in the 88th to force extra time.