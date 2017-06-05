Pakistan bowler Wahab Riaz ruled out of Champions Trophy

LONDON — Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz was ruled out of the rest of the Champions Trophy on Monday after hurting his right ankle against India.

Riaz twisted his ankle while bowling on Sunday at Edgbaston, and the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement he will be out for at least two weeks.

Riaz conceded the most expensive figures in the Champions Trophy, 87 in 8.1 overs in the loss to India.

Pakistan has requested an injury replacement.