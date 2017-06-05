Pakistan bowler Wahab Riaz ruled out of Champions Trophy
LONDON — Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz was ruled out of the rest of the Champions Trophy on Monday after hurting his right ankle against India.
Riaz twisted his ankle while bowling on Sunday at Edgbaston, and the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement he will be out for at least two weeks.
Riaz conceded the most expensive figures in the Champions Trophy, 87 in 8.1 overs in the loss to India.
Pakistan has requested an injury replacement.
Fellow seamer Mohammad Amir also left the field in the same match from cramp, and is set to be fit to take on South Africa on Wednesday.
