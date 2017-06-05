Ravens sign CBs Boykins, Shabazz; Arrington fails physical
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens signed veteran cornerbacks Brandon Boykin and Al-Hajj Shabazz on Monday and terminated the contract of cornerback Kyle Arrington because he failed a physical.
Boykin, 26, has played four NFL seasons. He appeared in 64 games with seven starts for the Philadelphia Eagles (2012-14) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2015). He missed last season after tearing a pectoral muscle in training camp with the Chicago Bears.
Boykin has 131 tackles (116 solo), eight interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, 37 passes
Shabazz, 24, appeared in seven games with the Steelers and one with the Houston Texans in 2016.
Arrington, 30, suffered a concussion last August and spent the season on injured reserve. He originally signed a three-year, $7 million contract in 2015. His release opens up $2.1 million in salary cap space.
