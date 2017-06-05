Ticats receiver Luke Tasker credits pilates with helping him recover from injury
HAMILTON — Injury forced Luke Tasker to adopt a different off-season approach.
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats' receiver was on pace for a breakout 2016 campaign when a nasty abdominal injury forced him to miss the final third of the CFL season.
Tasker had 76 catches for 852 yards and five TDs before the injury, tying his career high in catches and just over 200 yards behind his previous best in receiving yards (1,066 in '15).
This off-season, Tasker adopted pilates — an activity that emphasizes an athlete's core — to his conditioning regimen for the first time and says it worked so well that's he's convinced he's fully recovered from the injury.
In fact, Tasker said he and quarterback Zach Collaros have wasted little time in training camp regaining their timing.
And that's good news for a Ticats' offence that faces starting the 2017 season without veteran Canadian slotback Andy Fantuz, who's working in the club's front office while he continues to recover from a serious knee injury.
