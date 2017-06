NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with centre Mark Spelman, the 2016 Rimington Award winner as the top FCS centre in the nation.

The Titans also announced Monday they waived centre Karim Barton.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Spelman won the Rimington in his senior season at Illinois State where he also was a two-time All-Missouri Valley Conference player.

Spelman went undrafted this spring.

___