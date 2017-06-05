Wawrinka, Murray, Halep in action in 4th round in Paris

PARIS — Former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka and two runners-up will complete their fourth-round matches on Monday at Roland Garros.

Wawrinka won the title in 2015. The third-seeded Swiss, a three-time Grand Slam champion, faces 15th-seeded Gael Monfils on Court Phillipe Chatrier.

Andy Murray, last year's runner-up, is also on Chatrier. The three-time Grand Slam champion has never won at Roland Garros, and never faced unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov, either.