All-Chinese, all-Japanese ACL quarterfinals set after draw

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — The Asian Champions League semifinals are guaranteed to contain one Chinese and one Japanese club after the draw on Tuesday produced quarterfinals featuring two-time champion Guangzhou Evergrande against Shanghai SIPG and 2007 winner Urawa Red Diamonds against fellow J-League club Kawasaki Frontale.

In the western division, Saudi club Al Hilal will play last year's finalist Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates and Persepolis of Iran will meet Saudi club Al-Ahli.

In a politically charged quarterfinal, Persepolis was drawn to host the first leg against Al-Ahli on Aug. 22.

The Asian Football Confederation ruled during the group stage that matches between teams from Iran and Saudi Arabia would be moved to neutral venues until there was a return to normal diplomatic relations between the countries. Saudi Arabia broke off diplomatic relations with Iran early in 2016.

The home-and-away quarterfinals are scheduled for late-August and mid-September.