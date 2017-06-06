Borussia Dortmund hires coach Peter Bosz from Ajax

DORTMUND, Germany — Borussia Dortmund hired coach Peter Bosz from Ajax on Tuesday, a week after firing Thomas Tuchel.

Dortmund said the 53-year-old Bosz would get a two-year contract. The German club planned to hold a news conference later in the day.

Bosz is joining Dortmund after one season in charge of Aj axe . He transformed the Dutch club into a dynamic team of young players who push forward in attack and are just as aggressive in defence .

Ajax finished second to Feyenoord in the Dutch league and reached the Europa League final, losing to Manchester United 2-0.

Dortmund finished third in the Bundesliga, securing a place in the Champions League, and won the German Cup after an inconsistent season. The club then fired Tuchel, who had fallen out with Dortmund's management.