Braves place struggling Colon on DL with left side strain

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have placed right-hander Bartolo Colon on the 10-day disabled list with a strain in his left side.

The move Tuesday comes one day after Colon allowed eight runs in 3 2/3 innings in an 11-4 loss to Philadelphia. Following the game, the 44-year-old Colon said, "Physically and mentally I still feel good."

Braves manager Brian Snitker says Colon has received treatment "for a while" for the oblique problem, but added he doesn't believe the injury is "huge."

The Braves did not immediately announce a corresponding roster move.

Colon (2-7) has the highest ERA in the majors among qualified pitchers, at 7.78. He has failed to pitch more than 5 2/3 innings in eight straight starts, the longest streak of his career.

