Braves place struggling Colon on DL with left side strain

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bartolo Colon (40) is pulled from the game by Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, June 5, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have placed right-hander Bartolo Colon on the 10-day disabled list with a strain in his left side.

The move Tuesday comes one day after Colon allowed eight runs in 3 2/3 innings in an 11-4 loss to Philadelphia. Following the game, the 44-year-old Colon said, "Physically and mentally I still feel good."

Braves manager Brian Snitker says Colon has received treatment "for a while" for the oblique problem, but added he doesn't believe the injury is "huge."

The Braves did not immediately announce a corresponding roster move.

Colon (2-7) has the highest ERA in the majors among qualified pitchers, at 7.78. He has failed to pitch more than 5 2/3 innings in eight straight starts, the longest streak of his career.

