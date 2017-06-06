Canadiens sign junior defenceman Stefan Leblanc to one-way AHL contract
A
A
Share via Email
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed free agent defenceman Stefan Leblanc to a one-year, one-way American Hockey League contract on Tuesday.
Leblanc, 21, had seven goals and 30 assists and was plus-24 with the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League.
The Oakville, Ont., native played 258 OHL games for the Steelheads and the Sudbury Wolves, amassing 27 goals and 93 assists.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
#ChrissySentMe: Calgarian’s terror death sparks outpouring of charity
-
Live with Kelly and Ryan and Justin: Trudeau's morning TV debut (almost) a home run
-
Deer disturbances spark B.C. police warning about unruly ungulates
-
Two charged after crash near Dartmouth High School turns up loaded sawed off shotgun