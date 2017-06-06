Cron and Calhoun homer to lead Angels past Tigers

DETROIT — Kole Calhoun and C.J. Cron homered as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Jesse Chavez (5-6) picked up the win, allowing two runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one.

The Tigers loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth, but Bud Norris struck out Alex Avila to earn his 11th save.

Daniel Norris (3-3) took the loss, allowing four runs — three earned — five hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out seven, but allowed two homers.

The loss ended Detroit's four-game winning streak.

The Angels took a 1-0 lead in the first on Calhoun's ninth homer of the season, but Norris escaped walking three batters in the third. He picked off Eric Young, Jr. at second base, then got Albert Pujols to ground out with two runners on.

Yunel Escobar led off the fourth with a double over Alex Presley's head in centre field, and Cron made it 3-0 with a long homer to left. Presley made another defensive mistake in the fifth, misplaying Calhoun's single, and Andrelton Simmons scored from first.

Alex Avila's ninth homer pulled the Tigers within 4-1 in the sixth, and Justin Upton added an RBI single later in the inning. Blake Parker replaced Chavez with two outs, and he retired Nick Castellanos to end the inning with runners on the corners.

Calhoun added a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

J.D. Martinez made it 5-3 with a sacrifice fly in the eighth, but Miguel Cabrera was thrown out to end the inning trying to advance to second on a wild pitch.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: The Angels have nine players on the DL, including CF Mike Trout (thumb), OF Cameron Maybin (oblique strain) and seven pitchers. Six of the pitchers are on the 60-day DL, with only Cam Bedrosian (groin) on the 10-day list. Bedrosian is expected to be activated Thursday after a final rehab outing with High-A Inland Empire.

Tigers: Detroit originally planned to activate 2B Ian Kinsler and C James McCann (hand laceration) off the 10-day DL on Tuesday. Kinsler went 1 for 4, but the Tigers decided to send McCann on a short rehab assignment to Triple-A Toledo. . RHP Justin Verlander is expected to throw a bullpen session on Wednesday or Thursday to test the groin soreness that knocked him out of Sunday's start.

UP NEXT

Angels: Los Angeles will start RHP Alex Meyer (2-2, 4.91) in the second game of the series on Wednesday. Meyer beat Detroit on May 14, allowing one earned run and three hits in 6 1/3 innings.