Sports

Cubs activate closer Davis from paternity list

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have activated closer Wade Davis from the paternity list and optioned right-hander Dylan Floro to Triple-A Iowa.

Davis went on the paternity list Monday. The 31-year-old right-hander is 2-0 with a microscopic 0.89 ERA and 12 saves in his first season with Chicago after he was acquired in an off-season trade with Kansas City.

The team announced the moves before Tuesday night's game against Miami.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular