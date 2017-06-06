Cubs activate closer Davis from paternity list
A
A
Share via Email
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have activated closer Wade Davis from the paternity list and optioned right-hander Dylan Floro to Triple-A Iowa.
Davis went on the paternity list Monday. The 31-year-old right-hander is 2-0 with a microscopic 0.89 ERA and 12 saves in his first season with Chicago after he was acquired in an
The team announced the moves before Tuesday night's game against Miami.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Two charged after crash near Dartmouth High School turns up loaded sawed off shotgun
-
Live with Kelly and Ryan and Justin: Trudeau's morning TV debut (almost) a home run
-
‘Please call police:’ Halifax-area man charged following woman’s plea for help
-