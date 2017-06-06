Davis Cup singles could be cut to best-of-3-set matches

LONDON — Change could be coming to the Davis Cup.

Singles matches in the international competition would be reduced to best-of-three-sets, instead of the current best-of-five, under a proposal recommended by the International Tennis Federation board of directors and announced Tuesday.

Davis Cup doubles matches will remain best-of-five.

Other possible changes that will be voted on in August include that Davis Cup and Fed Cup finalists will have the right to host first-round matches the following year and costs paid by host nations will be cut.

Also, there is a proposal to reduce the number of inconsequential matches that are played after the outcome of a Davis Cup or Fed Cup encounter has been determined.

The ITF also said that it is assessing bids from sites for hosting Davis Cup and Fed Cup finals together, regardless of who is competing. Currently, one of the two participating countries in a final hosts the matches.

ITF President David Haggerty said "there is no doubt change is needed" to Davis Cup and Fed Cup.

___