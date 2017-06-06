European leagues agree to a new co-operation deal with UEFA
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
GENEVA — Europe's top soccer leagues say they will renew a working agreement with UEFA that avoids clashes between domestic and Champions League games.
European Professional Football Leagues chairman Lars-Christer Olsson says the
The previous deal ended in March amid leagues criticizing UEFA's changes to the 2018-21 Champions League seasons,
European leagues now will not schedule midweek games head-to-head with the Champions League next season. The deal also makes it tougher for clubs to push for regular Champions League games on Saturdays from 2021.
Olsson says "if there is no (leagues') agreement, there will be no changes."
The working deal runs through May 2022.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
#ChrissySentMe: Calgarian’s terror death sparks outpouring of charity
-
Two charged after crash near Dartmouth High School turns up loaded sawed off shotgun
-
Halifax police officer punched in the face outside the force's front door
-
Defence opens its case after Crown rests in William Sandeson murder trial