Kimmich rescues 1-1 for experimental Germany side in Denmark

BRONDBY, Denmark — An experimental Germany side that finished with six debutants drew 1-1 with Denmark in a pre-Confederations Cup friendly on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Joshua Kimmich, one the most experienced German players in the team, salvaged the draw by scoring late with an overhead kick on his 14th appearance.

Denmark captain Christian Eriksen had put the home side in front early on and might have scored a second after the break.

With a host of players excused, Germany coach Joachim Loew started with goalkeeper Kevin Trapp and forwards Lars Stindl and Sandro Wagner, while Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Amin Younes, Hoffenheim midfielder Kerem Demirbay and Hertha Berlin defender Marvin Plattenhardt came on in the second half for their first run outs for the senior side.

The 23-year-old Julian Draxler, one of only three members of Germany's World Cup-winning squad called up for the Confederations Cup in Russia, captained the side on his 29th international appearance.

"There were more plus points than minus," Loew said, 11 days before the tournament begins. "It was a good indication of where we are. The commitment was very good from everyone. Everyone ran and gave all they got. Tactically we still have time and can rehearse a few things."

Eriksen scored in the 18th minute when Antonio Ruediger's attempted clearance invited him to shoot. Trapp got a hand to the ball but couldn't keep it out.

Trapp had already pulled off a fine reflex save to deny Jannik Vestergaard and Denmark's lead was just reward for concerted pressure.

Leon Goretzka had Germany's first shot on goal in the 24th minute, eight minutes before he drew a great save from Denmark 'keeper Frederik Ronnow - the closest Germany came in the first half.

The visitors pressured further after the break, when again Ronnow displayed his prowess with a number of eye-catching saves.

Kimmich finally beat Ronnow in spectacular fashion as Germany's perseverance paid off with two minutes remaining.