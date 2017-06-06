Kvitova's comeback includes playing New Haven before US Open

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Czech tennis star Petra Kvitova will continue her comeback from a knife attack by playing at the Connecticut Open in August, the final WTA tune-up before the U.S. Open.

The two-time Wimbledon champion returned to tennis at the French Open, less than six months after suffering a serious injury to her left hand when she was stabbed by an intruder at her home in the Czech Republic.

Kvitova issued a statement saying she's been given the OK to resume scheduling tournaments by her doctor.

She beat American Julia Boserup 6-3 6-2 in the first round at Roland Garros, before losing to Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the second round.

Kvitova holds a 19-3 record in New Haven and won the tournament in 2012, 2014 and 2015. The event begins Aug. 20.