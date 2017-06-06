Lions OT Decker has shoulder surgery, out indefinitely

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker has had shoulder surgery and is out indefinitely.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell says Decker was injured last week during an off-season workout. Caldwell declines to say how Decker was hurt.

Caldwell says anytime a player has surgery, you just don't know how long a player will be out.

Detroit drafted Decker No. 16 overall in 2016 and he started every game at left tackle.

The Lions opened their workout Tuesday for the media, giving a glimpse at their plans to at least temporarily replace Decker at a pivotal position to protect quarterback Matthew Stafford.

