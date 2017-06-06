Raees replaces injured Riaz in Pakistan CT squad

CARDIFF, Wales — Rumman Raees is joining Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad in place of fast bowler Wahab Riaz.

Riaz injured his ankle during Pakistan's 124-run defeat in Group B against India at Edgbaston on Sunday.

The International Cricket Council said Tuesday that it had approved the 25-year-old Raees joining Pakistan's squad.

The left-arm quick has made only two ODI appearances for No. 8-ranked Pakistan.

Pakistan next plays South Africa at Edgbaston on Wednesday.