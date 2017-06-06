Rangers trade struggling reliever Sam Dyson to Giants

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have traded Sam Dyson to the San Francisco Giants less than a week after the struggling reliever was designated for assignment.

Texas announced during Tuesday night's game against the New York Mets that Dyson was being sent to the Giants for a player to be named or cash. The Rangers also will pay part of the remaining portion of Dyson's $3.52 million salary this season.

Dyson was the closer for the Rangers last season when they won their second consecutive AL West title, and a key reliever for Team USA when it won the World Baseball Classic in March. But he lost the closer role in Texas a month into the season.

The Rangers decided to designate Dyson for assignment after the right-hander gave up two homers and three runs in the 10th inning of a home loss to Tampa Bay last Wednesday. He was 1-6 with a 10.80 ERA in 17 appearances for Texas this season, and blew all four of his save opportunities.

