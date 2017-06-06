Reports: Turkey drops Arda Turan for assaulting journalist
ANKARA, Turkey — Media reports say Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan has been dropped from Turkey's national soccer team after reportedly attacking a sports journalist aboard a team plane.
Hurriyet newspaper said Turkey coach Fatih Terim also kicked Turan out of a training camp in Slovenia ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Kosovo on Sunday.
The incident reportedly occurred a day earlier following a friendly game between Macedonia and Turkey. Turan reportedly verbally attacked Milliyet newspaper journalist Bilal Mese and grabbed him by the throat after being angered by an article he had written.
