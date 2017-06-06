Rockies' Bettis back with team following cancer treatment

DENVER — Chad Bettis has rejoined the Colorado Rockies and begun throwing after finishing treatments for testicular cancer.

Bettis threw off flat ground and lifted weights at Coors Field on Tuesday prior to the opener of a two-game series against the Cleveland Indians.

The 28-year-old had surgery in November to remove a testicle and rejoined the team in February, but left again in March to get chemotherapy after doctors found the cancer had spread. He finished treatment in Arizona last week.

Bettis, a right-hander who went 14-8 with 4.79 ERA in 2016, says it was great to be back, and he hopes to return by the All-Star break, although he isn't sure if that is realistic.

There is no official timetable for his return to the Rockies.

