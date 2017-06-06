Schoop, Trumbo give Orioles 6-5 comeback win over Pirates

BALTIMORE — Jonathan Schoop tied it in the ninth inning with his second home run of the game and Mark Trumbo singled home a run in the 10th to rally the Baltimore Orioles past the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Baltimore trailed 4-1 after six innings and 5-3 in the ninth before coming back. Schoop's two-run drive off closer Tony Watson knotted it at 5, setting the stage for Trumbo's big hit.

Adam Jones singled with one out in the 10th against Wade LeBlanc (3-1) and took second when Manny Machado hit a fly ball to the warning track in left. Trumbo then lined a single to centre , and Jones easily beat Andrew McCutchen's throw to the plate.

Brad Brach (1-1) worked the 10th for the Orioles, who improved to 8-1 in extra innings.

Pirates starter Ivan Nova gave up three runs and five hits in six-plus innings. He yielded a solo homer to Seth Smith to begin the game, then departed with left knee inflammation after allowing back-to-back shots to Chris Davis and Schoop to start the seventh.

Nova was poised to earn his ninth career win against Baltimore — his most against any team — until Schoop connected in the ninth to provide Watson with his fourth blown save.

Kevin Gausman allowed four runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings for Baltimore. It was the fifth straight start in which he gave up at least eight hits.

TEJADA ARRIVES

A wild three-day ride for Ruben Tejada ended in the Orioles clubhouse. Baltimore obtained the utility infielder from the New York Yankees for cash considerations on Sunday, assigned him to Triple-A Norfolk, then selected his contract Tuesday — making him part of the big league club. "I'm really happy for this opportunity," Tejada said in front of his new locker. The Orioles designated INF Paul Janish for assignment.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: LHP Antonio Bastardo (left quad strain) pitched two innings in relief for Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday without allowing a run. ... RHP Jamieson Taillon will make his next rehab start Wednesday, pitching for Indianapolis against Toledo. Taillon had surgery May 8 to treat testicular cancer. ... C Chris Stewart (left hamstring pull) started baseball activity on Tuesday.

Orioles: C Welington Castillo (testicular injury) took batting practice and could come off the DL on Saturday after the minimum 10-day stay. Though the Orioles wanted Castillo to catch in a minor league game, they might have to settle for him participating in a simulated game, manager Buck Showalter said. ... INF Ryan Flaherty (shoulder) will see Dr. James Andrews on Friday, hoping to get clearance to begin a throwing program.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Chad Kuhl (1-5, 6.02 ERA) tries to snap a five-game losing streak in the series finale Wednesday. Kuhl's only win in 11 starts this season came on April 8 against Atlanta.

Orioles: LHP Wade Miley (2-3, 2.82 ERA) makes his seventh career start against the Pirates. He's 2-2 with a 3.11 ERA but hasn't beaten them since 2013.

