Scores and Schedule

Monday's Games

NHL

Stanley Cup Final

Nashville 4 Pittsburgh 1

(Series tied 2-2)

---

MLB

American League

Oakland 5 Toronto 3

Houston 7 Kansas City 3

National League

Cincinnati 4 St. Louis 2

Philadelphia 11 Atlanta 4

San Francisco 7 Milwaukee 2

Chicago Cubs 3 Miami 1

Washington 4 L.A. Dodgers 2

---

Tuesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Boston (Pomeranz 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-7) at Tampa Bay (Archer 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Chavez 4-6) at Detroit (Norris 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Paulino 0-0) at Kansas City (Junis 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 4-3) at Oakland (Hahn 1-4), 10:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Santiago 4-5) at Seattle (Paxton 4-0), 10:10 p.m.

National League

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-3) at Cincinnati (Adleman 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 2-3) at Atlanta (Garcia 2-3), 7:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Cain 3-4) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-1), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Locke 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-4), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 2-0) at Arizona (Ray 5-3), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 5-2), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Pittsburgh (Nova 5-4) at Baltimore (Gausman 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-2) at Texas (Gee 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 2-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 7-2), 8:40 p.m.

---

