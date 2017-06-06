Scores and Schedule
A
A
Share via Email
Monday's Games
NHL
Stanley Cup Final
Nashville 4 Pittsburgh 1
(Series tied 2-2)
---
MLB
American League
Oakland 5 Toronto 3
Houston 7 Kansas City 3
National League
Cincinnati 4 St. Louis 2
Philadelphia 11 Atlanta 4
San Francisco 7 Milwaukee 2
Chicago Cubs 3 Miami 1
Washington 4 L.A. Dodgers 2
---
Tuesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Boston (Pomeranz 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-5), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-7) at Tampa Bay (Archer 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Chavez 4-6) at Detroit (Norris 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Paulino 0-0) at Kansas City (Junis 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 4-3) at Oakland (Hahn 1-4), 10:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Santiago 4-5) at Seattle (Paxton 4-0), 10:10 p.m.
National League
St. Louis (Wainwright 6-3) at Cincinnati (Adleman 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 2-3) at Atlanta (Garcia 2-3), 7:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Cain 3-4) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-1), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (Locke 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-4), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 2-0) at Arizona (Ray 5-3), 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 5-2), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
Pittsburgh (Nova 5-4) at Baltimore (Gausman 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-2) at Texas (Gee 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 2-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 7-2), 8:40 p.m.
---