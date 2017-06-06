The Latest: Play halted at the French Open because of rain

PARIS — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

___

3:30 p.m.

Play has been halted in the women's quarterfinals at the French Open because of rain.

No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland was leading 13th-seeded Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-4, 1-1 at Court Philippe Chatrier, while No. 11 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark was leading unseeded 19-year-old Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 6-4, 2-5 at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

___

2:20 p.m.

Play has started in the French Open women's quarterfinals.

No. 13 Kristina Mladenovic of France is playing No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland at Court Philippe Chatrier, while No. 11 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark faces unseeded 19-year-old Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

It is windy on both courts and dust from the clay is getting in players' eyes.

But the rain that pelted Roland Garros earlier Tuesday has gone away — at least for the moment. The forecast calls for showers to return.

___

1 p.m.

It has been rainy and windy before the scheduled start of the French Open quarterfinals. And the forecast calls for similar weather later.

First up on each of the tournament's two main courts on Tuesday's schedule are women's matches: No. 13 Kristina Mladenovic of France against No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland at Court Philippe Chatrier, and No. 11 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark against unseeded 19-year-old Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

None of the eight women's quarterfinalists, including those playing Wednesday, owns a major title.

The men's quarterfinals slated for later Tuesday are No. 4 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta in an all-Spanish matchup, and No. 2 Novak Djokovic of Serbia vs. No. 6 Dominic Thiem of Austria.

___