CONMEBOL accuses former president Leoz of embezzlement

ASUNCION, Paraguay — The South American soccer confederation has accused its former president of embezzling $28 million from the regional body.

CONMEBOL made the allegation against Nicolas Leoz in a complaint to the Paraguayan attorney general's office. The move was authorized by current president Alejandro Dominguez, the confederation's lawyer, Osvaldo Granada, told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Granada said the attorney general's office in Asuncion "needs to move their inner structures to designate a prosecutor to investigate Leoz."

The lawyer added CONMEBOL "didn't file criminal charges, only a complaint because the law so establishes it."