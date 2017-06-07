D Jan Rutta agrees to 1-year deal with Chicago Blackhawks

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a one-year deal with Czech defenceman Jan Rutta.

The 26-year-old Rutta set career highs with 24 assists and 32 points in 46 games with the Czech Extraliga's Pirati Chomutov. He also played in this year's world championship, finishing with a goal in eight games.

General manager Stan Bowman says Rutta "makes our defence more dynamic and he has shown he can contribute offensively as well."