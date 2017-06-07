Sports

D Jan Rutta agrees to 1-year deal with Chicago Blackhawks

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a one-year deal with Czech defenceman Jan Rutta.

The 26-year-old Rutta set career highs with 24 assists and 32 points in 46 games with the Czech Extraliga's Pirati Chomutov. He also played in this year's world championship, finishing with a goal in eight games.

General manager Stan Bowman says Rutta "makes our defence more dynamic and he has shown he can contribute offensively as well."

The Blackhawks announced the deal Wednesday.

