Dortmund signs Maximilian Philipp for reported $22.5 million

BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund has signed versatile midfielder Maximilian Philipp from Bundesliga rival Freiburg, one day after hiring a new coach.

Dortmund says the 23-year-old Philipp, a member of Germany's under-21 team for the upcoming European Championship, has signed a five-year deal through June 2022.

The Berlin-born Philipp, who made his way from Hertha Berlin to Tennis Borussia Berlin, then Energie Cottbus and Freiburg, scored nine goals in 24 Bundesliga appearances last season.

Kicker magazine reports Dortmund is paying about 20 million euros ($22.5 million) for the transfer, a record for Freiburg.