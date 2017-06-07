Flyers hire rising star Knoblauch as assistant coach

The Philadelphia Flyers have hired rising coaching star Kris Knoblauch as an as assistant.

Knoblauch was Connor McDavid's junior coach and is coming off an Ontario Hockey League championship with the Erie Otters. The 38-year-old has led Erie to four consecutive 50-win seasons.

There was significant interest in Knoblauch around the NHL given his success coaching not only McDavid but Capitals forward Andre Burakovsky and top prospects Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Alex DeBrincat. He's known for his special teams coaching, especially the power play.

With the Flyers, Knoblauch is expected to run the power play. He's replacing Joe Mullen on the coaching staff.

It's the first pro coaching job for Knoblauch, who won a Western Hockey League Title with the Kootenay Ice in 2011 before going to Erie.

