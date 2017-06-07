Foltynewicz sharp as Braves pound Phillies 14-1

ATLANTA — Mike Foltynewicz allowed only four hits in seven scoreless innings, Nick Markakis drove in five runs and the Atlanta Braves crushed Philadelphia 14-1 on Wednesday night to end the Phillies' four-game winning streak.

Markakis had two-run doubles in the seventh and eighth as the Braves scored a combined 10 runs in the two innings. Dansby Swanson hit a three-run homer.

After the Braves stretched the lead to 12-0 in the eighth, Phillies manager Pete Mackanin brought in utility infielder Andres Blanco for his debut as a pitcher. Blanco gave up a two-run homer to Matt Adams.

The Braves, who lost the first two games of the four-game series, beat the Phillies for the first time in six tries this season.

Jerad Eickhoff (0-7) remained winless through 12 starts. It's the longest stretch of starts without a win for a Phillies pitcher since Cliff Lee's 13-game streak in 2012.

Eickhoff allowed four runs, three earned, in five innings.

Pinch-hitter Daniel Nava's single in the ninth drove in Odubel Herrera, who reached on his second double.

A fielding error by third baseman Maikel Franco on Tyler Flowers' sharp grounder helped set up the Braves' three-run third. Flowers advanced to third when left fielder Howie Kendrick bobbled the ball, but was not charged with an error. Eickhoff walked Rio Ruiz before giving up Swanson's sixth homer over the 385-foot mark on the left- centre field wall.

Foltynewicz (4-5) has thrown a combined 14 scoreless innings in his last two starts. He threw seven scoreless innings, allowing only two hits, in a no-decision at Cincinnati on Friday.

Foltynewicz escaped trouble in the seventh after Tommy Joseph's infield single and Franco's walk. Michael Saunders hit a liner back to the mound which Foltynewicz snagged before throwing to second base for the double play.

With his two doubles, Herrera has 11 extra-base hits, including nine doubles, in his last five games.

Right-hander Matt Wisler and rookie left-hander Sean Newcomb, one of the Braves' top prospects, will be recalled to pitch in Saturday's doubleheader against the New York Mets. The pitching order was not announced.

TRAINER'S ROOM:

Braves 3B Adonis Garcia was placed on the 10-day DL with a sprained left ring finger. He hurt his hand on a swing in Tuesday night's game, only five days since returning from a DL stint with left Achilles tendinitis. OF Lane Adams was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. The injury leaves rookie Ruiz to handle the starts at third base.

NESHEK IN, NERIS OUT

Mackanin said Pat Neshek has replaced Hector Neris as closer while Neris works on his splitter. Neris was pulled after giving up two hits in the ninth inning of Tuesday night's 3-1 win. Neshek recorded the final two outs for his first save of the season.

ON DECK

Phillies: Rookie RHP Ben Lively will make his second start in Thursday night's final game of the four-game series. Lively allowed only four hits and one run in seven innings in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Giants. It was his major league debut.

Braves: R.A. Dickey (3-4) will try to end his string of six straight starts without a win. His ERA has climbed from 3.94 to 5.10 since his last win on May 2.

