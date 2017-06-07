Japan draws 1-1 with Syria but loses Kagawa to injury

TOKYO — Yasuyuki Konno scored midway through the second half Wednesday to give Japan a 1-1 draw with Syria in a friendly.

Japan travels to Tehran to take on Iraq in a Group B qualifier on Tuesday but could be without Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa, who injured his left shoulder 10 minutes into the match at Tokyo Stadium. Kagawa was stretchered off the field and replaced by Shu Kurata.

Syria, which faces China next week and still has a chance to qualify for next year's World Cup, took the lead three minutes into the second half when Mardek Mardkian headed in a cross from Al Mawas.